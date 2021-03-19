HCSO: 43 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it arrested 43 people for offenses related to illegal street racing.

Several vehicles were towed and multiple guns were recovered, said HCSO Assistant Chief Mike Lee.

Last night our @HCSO_VCD Traffic Crimes Unit led a #streetracing initiative across Harris County resulting in 43 arrests, 1 pursuit, several cars towed, & guns taken off the streets.



➡️Report street racing activities:

- #713-221-6000

- TrafficCrimesTips@sheriff.hctx.net pic.twitter.com/4zuhyVMAO5 — Chief Mike Lee (@HCSO_LECommand) March 19, 2021

The crackdown came as race enthusiasts converge in Baytown this week for TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals.

County officials and authorities in Harris County have seen an increase in street racing and last year created a traffic crimes unit to combat complaints over reckless driving.

“Just last month, our sheriff’s office deputies investigated a dangerous street incident that resulted in a crash that killed two young brothers, ages 14 and 16,” said HCSO Chief Ed Gonzalez during a news briefing earlier this week “...The problem of illegal street racing and street takeovers has gotten so bad that last year our sheriff’s office created a special traffic crimes unit that is tasked with shutting down these drivers.”

Harris County residents who witness illegal street racing in the area are urged to report it at 713-221-6000 or TrafficCrimesTips@sheriff.hctx.net.