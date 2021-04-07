Nike suspends Deshaun Watson endorsement over sexual misconduct allegations, report says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nike said Wednesday it has suspended its endorsement of NFL star Deshaun Watson, a CNBC report says.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by 22 women, all represented by lawyer Tony Buzbee.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement to the network.

The football star and his and lawyer, Rusty Hardin, denied the allegations and said the claims have been made as a result of blackmail attempts.

In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson.

“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the law enforcement agency said.

