5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, April 5

Here are things to know for Monday, April 5:

1. Finner to be sworn in as Houston’s next police chief Monday

Troy Finner will be sworn in as Houston’s new police chief Monday.

Finner is taking over for outgoing Chief Art Acevedo, who is leaving to become the top cop in Miami.

Finner is a native of Houston and grew up in the Fifth Ward. He attended James Madison High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a master’s degree from the University of Houston. He has served with the Houston Police Department since 1990.

2. East Montgomery Co. firefighter killed off-duty after vehicle accident, department says

An East Montgomery County firefighter died while off-duty after a vehicle accident Saturday, the department announced.

Alex Chapa was a full-time firefighter and was assigned to Firehouse 154, B shift.

“There are few words to express the pain and sorrow our department is feeling with our sudden loss,” the department said. “Firefighter Chapa made such a great impression on all of us in such a short time! His smile would light up the world! His eagerness and love for the job would encourage even the most senior of firefighters.”

3. Man dies after being shot in front of daughter at Dave and Buster’s on Katy Freeway, police say

Houston police said they are investigating after a father was shot in front of his daughter Sunday by his car at a Dave and Buster’s on Katy Freeway.

Police said officers and paramedics responded to the shooting at 7620 Katy Freeway about 10 p.m.

According to police, the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man was shot near his vehicle, a black Escalade, during a robbery and ran back to the front of the Dave and Buster’s for help, police said. Police said the man and his family had been at Dave and Buster’s for several hours before the incident.

4. 300 migrant girls sheltering at new Houston facility, congresswoman says

The first bus carrying migrant children arrived at a facility in north Houston Friday evening, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee told KPRC 2.

Jackson Lee said there were dozens on board. The vehicle pulled into the building during the 6 p.m. as officers watched. However, the bus was then out of view of our camera.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the bus backed out and left the facility.

On Saturday, Jackson Lee said there are currently 300 unaccompanied minors at the girls-only facility.

5. EXPLAINER: Questions remain about conditions of migrant kids

The Biden administration’s decision this week to allow journalists to see Customs and Border Protection’s main holding center for unaccompanied migrant children answered some questions about the conditions they are being held in but raised others. Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday’s visit to the facility in Donna, Texas, by The Associated Press and CBS.

HOW ARE CONDITIONS?

It would be impossible to compare the conditions of children migrants being held now with previous years without unfettered access to facilities, which hasn’t happened under any administration.

What’s clear is that the Donna facility, which opened Feb. 9, is tremendously overcrowded. It was holding more than 4,100 migrants on Tuesday in space designed for only 250 under federal guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19. More than 3,400 were unaccompanied children and the rest were parents and their children.

