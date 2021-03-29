2021 Houston Art Car Parade brings the experience to Houstonians by day or night

HOUSTON – Houston Art Car celebrations are returning this year with two different experiences.

For the first time ever, the Houston Art Car Parade will allow visitors to experience Houston’s traditional event by day or night, The Orange Show for Visionary Art, which organizes the annual event, announced last week.

Last year’s Art Car Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus, and organizers said on its website that they will enable COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe experience for revelers.

During the “day” experience, more than 80 cars -- ranging from classics to never-before-seen designs -- will be featured, along with kids crafts, food and drinks. The “night” experience will feature a “color-immersive” experience with musical performances and digital art installations.

This year’s Art Car Experience will take place May 14-16, and tickets will be available for purchase online only and by the hour. No tickets will be sold at the gate this year and visitors are encouraged to limit their visit to 60 to 90 minutes.

Tickets for the “day” experience are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets for the “night” experience are $40 for general admission and $1,000 for a reserved VIP table for four.

The experience will take place at the Orange Show World Headquarters on Gulf Terminal Street across from the University of Houston.

IF YOU GO:

Houston Art Car Experience “Day or Night”

Where: Orange Show World Headquarters

When: May 14-16

Tickets: Click here to purchase.