Get your COVID-19 vaccine? Krispy Kreme will give you a free glazed doughnut every day this year

As if receiving a COVID-19 vaccine weren’t rewarding enough in and of itself, Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal, offering free doughnuts to anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and has the vaccination card to prove it.

Doughnut lovers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop in the country will receive a free glazed donut – anytime, any day, even every day – through the remainder of 2021, according to a release.

Those who qualify for the promotion include anyone who has received at least one of the two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer in a release.

For additional information on the promotion, visit krispykreme.com.