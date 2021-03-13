Texas State Parks pass: What you need to know to make the most of spring, summer

HOUSTON – Are you looking for a family-friendly way to get outdoors this summer?

The Texas State Parks pass may be right for you.

The one-year pass allows unlimited free entry to 89 state parks for you and your guests. The cardholder must be present to get free entry.

The Texas State Parks Pass also includes discounts on camping, park store purchases and equipment rentals.

The pass costs $70 and is issued to one person, considered the cardholder. You can buy a second pass for someone who lives at the same address as you for $25.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, a pass cannot be purchased for someone else. They suggest you purchase a gift card instead.

For more information, visit the Texas State Parks Pass Details.

You can buy a Texas State Park Pass here or by calling (512) 389-8900 to order a pass (plus shipping and handling).

Secondary passes can only be purchased at a park.