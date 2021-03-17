5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, March 17

Here are things to know for Wednesday, March 17:

1. Man accused of killing HPD Sgt. Sean Rios posts bond

A man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant during a shootout along the North Freeway on Nov. 9, 2020, has posted bond, according to multiple sources.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested during a traffic stop along Interstate 10 Katy Freeway a day after the fatal shooting. He was charged with murder for the death of Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department. Soliz bond was set at $500,000 for the murder charge.

Read more.

2. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tearfully thanks Houston community as he prepares for new position in Miami

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tearfully thanked Houston and the department Tuesday after announcing he would be leaving to become the police chief in Miami.

Ad

Surrounded by several members of the Houston Police Department, Acevedo said he wanted everyone to understand how he came to the decision to leave Houston.

“I decided to take the Miami position because Miami is a world-class city like Houston,” Acevedo said. “Miami is an international city like Houston. Miami is the gateway to Central America, the Caribbean and Europe. It is a very diverse community like Houston.”

Acevedo continued by saying everything is about timing. He said when the opportunity to become police chief in Miami was presented, he had been heavily thinking about what was next.

Read more.

Ad

3. Second doses of Pfizer vaccine coming to NRG. Here is what you need to know.

The Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health announced Tuesday that scheduling will begin for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at NRG Park.

Here’s what you need to know, depending on which agency administered your vaccine.

No matter which agency administered your first dose, you must remember to bring the vaccine card that was provided to you when you got your first shot.

Read more.

4. Griddy Energy customers may be off the hook for exorbitant energy bills after company files bankruptcy

Griddy Energy filed for bankruptcy Monday, which if approved in court, will let former customers off the hook for electric bills incurred during the late-February winter storm — including many who reported receiving bills charging them thousands of dollars.

Ad

Griddy’s approximately 29,000 customers were charged $29 million for energy during the winter storm, according to court documents. The wholesale electricity retailer, which has recently been forced out of the market, charged a $9.99 monthly fee and, in turn, passed along wholesale prices to customers.

When wholesale energy bill prices skyrocketed during the storm as temperatures plunged below freezing, Griddy customers were subject to the same costs with no buffer. Some reported bills over $15,000. Most Texas customers were shielded from the rising prices because they pay a fixed rate for electricity, although they could see prices increase in the near future to offset the added costs incurred by the power companies.

Read more.

Ad

5. Texans QB Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit attorney Tony Buzbee says he’s filing against him

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson has responded to a lawsuit being filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

The lawsuit has not been made public but allegations and denials have been made as of Tuesday evening. Sources close to Watson tell KPRC 2 Sports that a female masseuse is claiming sexual assault against Watson.

Buzbee issued a more vague announcement on his Facebook page that he will be representing “those who have no perceived power against those who have perceived power.”

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in