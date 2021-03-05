FBI makes 4th Houston-area arrest in Capitol riot

Shane Jenkins is seen in this 2014 mug shot released by the Texas Department of Public Safety on March 5, 2021.

HOUSTON – The FBI has arrested a fourth person in the Houston area in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Shane Jenkins, 43, was arrested Friday morning at his northwest Houston home, according to the FBI. He faces several charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection that led to the death of five people, including a police officer.

According to federal court documents, Jenkins is charged with assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, damage to federal property, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

According to the criminal complaint, Jenkins was identified by someone who was researching people seen in public footage of the riot. According to the document, the person watching the video could see Jenkins pull out a “small crowbar” and smash a window near a tunnel in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol.

According to the document, FBI agents found social media accounts belonging to Jenkins and saw photos and videos of himself at the riot that had been posted. Agents said that in the video, Jenkins can be seen using a hatchet to break a window in the Lower West Terrace area.

Investigators said that security camera footage from the day of the riot shows Jenkins throwing things like a desk drawer, a pipe and a flagpole at both Capitol and Metropolitan police officers.

Jenkins is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday afternoon.

Jenkins is the fourth person from the Houston area to be arrested in connection with the riot. Joshua Lollar, Wilmar Montano Alvarado and former Houston police officer Ted Pham have also been charged.