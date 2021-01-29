Houston man accused of taking part in Capitol riot to appear in court Friday

HOUSTON – A Houston man accused of taking part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is expected to appear in federal court in Houston Friday.

He’s the third person from the Houston area to be charged, accused to be among the crowd of rioters in the deadly attempted insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

Wilmar Jeovanny Montano Alvarado is charged with (entering) a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, civil disorders, assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to court documents, Alvarado’s picture appeared in official FBI postings that sought information on those photographed during the riot.

Alvarado was then interviewed by a local Television station about said appearance in the FBI bulletin.

In that interview, court documents allege Montano “admitted” to flying to Washington, D.C. Montano then called the FBI saying he never went inside the Capitol building, rather he stood on the balcony waving a flag. That’s turned out to be a lie, court documents say. Video posted to YouTube allegedly shows Montano among a crowd who “violently” pushed their way through a line of officers to enter the West Terrace entrance to the Capitol.

Court documents include images purported to show Alvarado at the riot and taking part in what happened, as well as reflecting on the day’s events in Houston news coverage.

Here are images included in the criminal complaint.

Images included in criminal complaint against Wilmar Jeovanny Montano Alvarado. (United States District Court for the District of Columbia)

