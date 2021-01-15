Man arrested in Spring facing federal charges in Capitol riots, court documents say

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned a suspect tied to the Capitol riots will face federal charges in Houston Friday.

Joshua R. Lollar was arrested in Spring on Friday, according to court documents. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions, obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protection function and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint filed with U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

See also: Houston police officer resigns after being accused of penetrating Capitol, HPD says

The federal complaint against Lollar includes photos and screen grabs that investigators say show Lollar “clashing with and overtaking police officers.”

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)

Images included with criminal complaint against Joshua R. Lollar filed on Jan. 15, 2021 in U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas. (U.S. Courts Southern District of Texas)