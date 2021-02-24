Keough fined, has driver’s license suspended after pleading guilty to DWI

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough is seen at left in an image taken from his Facebook page. His crashed SUV is seen in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2020, at right.

CONROE, Texas – Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving while intoxicated in connection with last year’s crash.

First Assistant District Attorney Michael Holley said Keough received a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license and a $2,000 fine for his role in the Sept. 10, 2020, crash. He is also required to pay court costs.

According to court documents, Keough had high levels of zolpidem, commonly referred to as Ambien, in his system when his SUV crashed into two vehicles in The Woodlands, including a Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputy constable’s cruiser.

Investigators said Keough’s vehicle first sideswiped a car, swerved onto the shoulder of the road and hit the back of the cruiser before coming to a stop, according to the affidavit.

Ad

An analysis of the computer in Keough’s vehicle showed that he was driving at 52 mph at the time of the first crash and 39 mph about four seconds later at the time of the second crash, according to the affidavit. Keough was not wearing his seat belt and did not apply the brakes until less than a second before crashing into the cruiser, according to the affidavit.

Keough suffered some broken bones and underwent surgery after the crash.

After being charged, Keough said in a Facebook video that he was taking a “legally prescribed and physician-monitored sleep aid” at the time of the crash and that the levels in his blood were “within normal therapeutic levels.”