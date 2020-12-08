Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough charged with DWI in September crash

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough was charged Tuesday with driving while intoxicated in connection with a crash that happened four months ago.

According to court documents, Keough had high levels of zolpidem, commonly referred to as Ambien, in his system when his SUV crashed into two vehicles on Sept. 10 in The Woodlands, including a Montgomery County Precinct 5 deputy constable’s cruiser.

Investigators said Keough’s vehicle first sideswiped a car, swerved onto the shoulder of the road and hit the back of the cruiser before coming to a stop, according to the affidavit.

An analysis of the computer in Keough’s vehicle showed that he was driving at 52 mph at the time of the first crash and 39 mph about four seconds later at the time of the second crash, according to the affidavit. Keough was not wearing his seat belt and did not apply the brakes until less than a second before crashing into the cruiser, according to the affidavit.

Keough suffered some broken bones and underwent surgery after the crash.