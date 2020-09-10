87ºF

Montgomery County judge hospitalized after crashing into deputy constable’s cruiser

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Rose-Ann Aragon, Reporter

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough is seen at left in an image taken from his Facebook page. His crashed SUV is seen in The Woodlands, Texas, on Sept. 9, 2020, at right.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough was hospitalized Thursday after his vehicle crashed into a parked deputy constable’s vehicle.

A spokesman for Keough said the judge was on his way to a meeting when he crashed into the cruiser in The Woodlands.

He said Keough, a deputy constable from Montgomery County Precinct 5 and a third driver were taken to a hospital after the crash.

The spokesman said Keough suffered some broken bones but is stable and alert. He said Keough is being evaluated to determine the extent of his injuries.

The deputy constable is also undergoing evaluation, the judge’s spokesman said.

“Please keep the deputy and judge in your thoughts and prayers,” Keough’s spokesman said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.

