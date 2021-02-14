Kroger reduces store hours ahead of major winter storm

Kroger announced plans to reduce operating hours at store locations across Texas as a major winter storm rolls toward the state.

“As families across many parts of the US prepare for a winter storm, forecast to impact several south and central states this week, Kroger stores across Texas and Louisiana will be closing stores early to ensure store employees are safe and off the roads during a potentially dangerous freeze,” the chain stated in a release Sunday.

All 109 Kroger store locations in the Greater Houston Area and SW Louisiana will operate with amended hours:

Sunday, February 14: All stores closing at 8pm

Monday, February 15: All stores opening at 9am

San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B also reduced its hours in anticipation of severe winter weather.

The storm is bringing freezing rain and cold temperatures to many parts of Texas over the next several days. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or watches for most Texas counties. The Houston area was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years.

