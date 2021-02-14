Ice reported on Houston-area roadways as winter storm approaches. Check current road conditions here.

Ice is being reported on some Houston-area roadways as wintry weather moves through the region.

A major winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain and cold temperatures to many parts of Texas over the next several days. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings or watches for most Texas counties. The Houston area was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

Amid the winter weather blast, officials are urging Texans to avoid getting on the road.

“Lots of ice and snow across our state this morning with more to come,” said James Bass, Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director. “If you can stay home, stay home. If you absolutely must drive, SLOW DOWN and drive to conditions with headlights on - to see and be seen by others.”

Ad

Houston Transtar reported ice on the these Houston-area roads:

US-290 NORTHWEST Westbound At SH-99 Lanier Pkwy, exit ramp

SH-105 Eastbound At FM-1486 in Montgomery County, all mainlanes

SH-105 Westbound At FM-1486 in Montgomery County, all mainlanes

SH-6 Southbound At US-290 in Waller County, exit ramp

FM-1097 Eastbound At IH-45 in Montgomery County, all mainlanes

FM-529 Westbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-AUSTIN COUNTY LINE in Waller County, all mainlanes

Check the latest road conditions here: