H-E-B adjusts store hours due to severe winter weather

HOUSTON – H-E-B will temporarily reduce our store hours of operation amid the winter storm expected to bear down on Texas, according to a press release. The company plans to resume regular hours after the storm pasts.

“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face. As part of our ongoing preparation, our stores received increased product deliveries and have other measures in place to ensure our stores remain well stocked with the products our customers want and need,” the company said in a release.

Stores across the Houston area may experience product delays, which could temporarily impact the supply of certain products, per the release. Customers may also see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery options over the next few days.

In addition, store hours could be adjusted according to local conditions.

Temporary store hours by region:

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.