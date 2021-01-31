This Texas 7-Eleven listed on Airbnb is offering gamers the ‘ultimate one-night game-cation’

Calling all gamers, convenience store enthusiasts and unique Airbnb aficionados. Cross an item off your bucket list when you secure an exclusive stay at 7-Eleven’s newest luxury evolution store before it debuts to the public.

Texas based 7-Eleven teamed up with Airbnb to offer the one-of-a-kind overnight stay, which will be hosted virtually by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Dallas-area 7-Eleven store will be transformed into “a plush futuristic gaming palace, “complete with a game pod outfitted with a flat screen TV, luxury loungers and a Playstation 5 console, according to a release.

Guests will get a one-hour Twitch and streaming session with FaZe Temperrr, founder of the gaming organization FaZe Clan.

Beginning Feb. 1, those interested in the exclusive experience can book one of the two available stays (Friday, Feb. 26 and Sunday, Feb. 28) offered at the store.

So, let’s get down to brass tacks. You’re probably wondering just how many smackeroos this once-in-a-lifetime gaming experience will set you back, right? The answer: $11 for the entire night. Yes, you did read that right, and the deal gets even sweeter (literally). The lucky lodgers will get unlimited access to the store’s drinks and snacks, meaning all-you-can drink slurpees.

Unfortunately for Houstonians, this game-all-night experience is available only to Dallas County residents. Those who request to book this stay will be asked to prove Dallas County residency.

7-Eleven describes the new store, one of six across the nation, “as an experiential testing ground where customers can try 7-Eleven’s latest innovations in a revolutionary store format.”

“Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt in a release. “The ultimate gamers’ console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – our ultimate retail environment. We can’t wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7-Eleven.”

View the Airbnb listing here.

