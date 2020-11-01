Dome sweet dome: This geodesic dwelling in the woods might be one of the quirkiest Airbnbs in Texas

Calling all architecture enthusiasts and unique Airbnb aficionados. Cross an item off your bucket list when you book a night-- or two -- at this geodesic dwelling in Texas.

Nestled on a wooded lot in the scenic community of West Lake Hills, where homes routinely sell for seven figures, one home, best described as a giant, geometric igloo, has long attracted special attention.

The unique building is the creation of Austin musician Randy McCall, who built the home as his personal residence back in the 1960s, according to his wife, Christine McCall, who spoke with Austin-based writer Vanessa Blankenship in 2019.

Randy constructed the home using a kit, which included 99 wooden triangles. The end result was an incredibly unique, energy-efficient abode that is as much a work of art as it is a home.

Far less claustrophobic than it appears from the outside, the home has three bedrooms and two bathroom in a 1,800-square-foot floor plan. Set on a hill, the structure overlooks downtown Austin and offers incredible views of the city’s unmistakable skyline.

Randy died in 2011. Christine intends to keep the house and hopes to pass it on to her son and Randy’s son one day, Christine told Blankenship.

In 2014, Christine began offering up the house to the public for short-term rentals on Airbnb.

Austin tourists with an affinity for the odd can escape the banality of everyday architecture for a retreat like no other.

On the listing’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“We absolutely loved our stay at the dome,” wrote Jared, who stayed in Febraury 2020. "The location was perfect - nestled in the hills just west of Austin, it’s quiet and secluded but only 10 minutes from downtown. The architecture of the dome and interior decor has so much character that makes it feel cozy and comfortable. "

One lodger succinctly summarized the Airbnb’s appeal.

“In a world filled with houses this is truly a home,” wrote Matt, who stayed in September 2019. “This is the reason we all use Airbnb instead of staying in another generic hotel, to find a place with soul.”

Another happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious hosts, Sean and Lindsey .

“Sean was communicative and friendly, we felt very taken care of,” wrote Tamara, who stayed in December 2019. "If we had any questions, Sean was happy to help us. Our stay at “Dome Sweet Dome” was one of the most unique and positive experiences we have ever had. Every detail was spot on, we can’t wait to come back sometime."

On Airbnb, Sean and Lindsey boast the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Short-term rentals start at $688/night. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this Airbnb when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this wacky, weird, and incredible space.

