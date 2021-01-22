66ºF

Local News

16-year-old found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 Bellaire HS shooting, police say

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: Bellaire High School, crime, school shooting, local, Bellaire, Cesar Cortes, HISD
Cesar Cortes, 19, was fatally shot at Bellaire High School on January 14, 2020. Courtesy: Click2Houston.com
Cesar Cortes, 19, was fatally shot at Bellaire High School on January 14, 2020. Courtesy: Click2Houston.com (KSAT)

HOUSTON – A Bellaire High School student that killed another student on campus was found guilty of manslaughter, according to Bellaire Police Department Assistant Chief Onesimo Lopez.

The 16-year-old unidentified suspect shot 19-year-old Cesar Cortes in the chest inside the JRTOC supply room on Jan. 14, 2020, according to officials.

The student and another person were arrested at a convenience store nearly four hours after the shooting. The second person arrested was later released and faced no charges.

At the time, investigators said the shooting was possibly unintentional but reckless and that the suspected gunman seems to show no remorse. Police also said the manslaughter charges could be upgraded.

“At this time the evidence shows that the act was not intentional but it was reckless,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in January 2020. “So this is not an accident, because pulling a trigger on a gun whether you know if it’s loaded or not – is an intentional act. But he did not – based on the evidence we have right now – intend to kill his friend.”

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: