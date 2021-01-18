About 14,500 people vaccinated during Memorial Hermann’s 4-day clinic at NRG Park

Vehicles arrive on the opening day of Memorial Hermann's drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic at NRG Park in Houston on Jan. 14, 2021.

HOUSTON – About 14,500 people received their coronavirus shots during a four-day clinic held by Memorial Hermann Hospital at NRG Park.

George Kovacik, spokesman for Memorial Hermann, said the drive-thru clinic went smoothly and most people were in and out within 30 minutes.

Kovacik said everyone who received their vaccine will return to NRG Park in 28 days to get their second dose.

Organizers had originally said they hoped to vaccinate about 13,000 people during the event.