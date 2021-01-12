Memorial Hermann to open vaccine clinic at NRG Park but it is invitation only

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann is set to open a coronavirus vaccine clinic at NRG Park later this week, but it will only be open to people who have received an invitation from the hospital system to register for an appointment.

According to Kathryn Williams, of Memorial Hermann, the drive-thru clinic will be open Thursday through Sunday and officials aim to vaccinate about 13,000 people.

Here’s what we know right now. This story will be updated as new information is received.

Who can get vaccinated at this clinic?

Only people who fall into phase 1B are eligible to receive the vaccine at the clinic. These groups include anyone 65 years or older or anyone 16 years or older with a qualifying preexisting condition. You can get more information about phase 1B by clicking here.

Williams said the clinic will only be open to people who are 65 or older and who are being treated or have been a patient in the past of Memorial Hermann Medical Group. She said eligible people who previously registered for the vaccine with Memorial Hermann but were unable to get the shot are also receiving invitations.

How do I register for an appointment at this clinic?

Williams said people can only register for an appointment if they have received an invitation to do so from Memorial Hermann.

Can I just show up and get vaccinated at this clinic?

No, according to Williams. Only people who have registered for an appointment will get the vaccine at this clinic. A photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation is also required.

