47ºF

Local News

VIDEO: Watch as first COVID-19 vaccine given at Memorial Hermann

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: vaccine, COVID-19

HOUSTON – Some of the first COVID-19 vaccines given in Houston were administered Tuesday at Memorial Hermann.

Watch in the video player above to watch Robert Luckey, who works in the COVID ICU, receive the first coronavirus Pfizer vaccine at Memorial Hermann.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: