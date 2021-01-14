UPDATE: Appointments for Memorial Hermann’s vaccine clinic at NRG Park this weekend are full

Vehicles arrive on the opening day of Memorial Hermann's drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic at NRG Park in Houston on Jan. 14, 2021.

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann officials said the additional 2,000 appointment slots they opened Friday for the hospital system’s vaccine clinic this weekend at NRG Park were filled in a little more than an hour.

The slots were available to people who are 65 or older, and all of them were filled by 7:10 p.m.

Officials said about 6,300 of the 13,000 people they hoped to be able to vaccinate during the clinic have gotten their shots as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

The clinic is only open to people who have a registered appointment.

Previous story:

Memorial Hermann Hospital started vaccinating thousands of people in the area’s first drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at NRG Park on Thursday.

“I’m so ready. I’m so ready. I’m not nervous at all,” said Kathie Joslin.

Joslin from New Caney got an invitation last week and scheduled her vaccination for 9 a.m. Thursday.

“I’m very excited to get it. I want to get it. I haven’t seen my grandkids in a long time and I’m ready to go see them,” said Joslin.

Memorial Hermann teamed up with NRG and expects to vaccinate about 13,000 people Thursday through Sunday.

We spoke to chief physician executive Dr. James McCarthy during our Ask2 town hall Wednesday night.

“As we were looking on how to expand, and meet our obligations to the community, we looked at some of the larger-scale events. We were inspired by the work the Houston Food Bank did,” said McCarthy.

In the yellow lot, people pulled up to white tents for check-in and then they were directed to another set of tents for vaccinations.

Memorial Hermann initially invited only people 65 and older who had relationships with the hospital, such as previous patients.

But Wednesday, they opened 10,000 spots to members of the public who are 65 and older. The appointments filled up in three hours, showing the great need in our area.

“I have seen too many of my good friends who have passed away. We just buried one this week,” said Joslin. “So yes, I’m excited to get it. I’d like to be around a little bit longer for my grandchildren.”

Once people were vaccinated, they were expected to wait in the parking lot for observation before leaving.