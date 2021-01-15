Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl in Old Town Spring found

SPRING, Texas – A dog that attacked a 3-year-old girl in Old Town Spring over the weekend was found Thursday.

Ronin Waldroup was left with nearly 20 stitches after she was mauled Saturday when she and her family walked into a restaurant.

“It was instantaneous,” said Ronin’s mother. “There was a massive pitbull (with) a service vest and he just lashed out at her.”

The Waldroups said the owners fled the scene and abandoned the dog.

Aaron Johnson, of the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, said Thursday the dog has been taken into their custody. He said a Jan. 22 hearing will decide the dog’s fate.

Note: The video attached to this story is from an earlier report.