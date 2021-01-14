Minute Maid Park to again serve as vaccine megasite this weekend

People wait in line at Minute Maid Park in Houston to get their coronavirus vaccine during the city's first megasite Jan. 9, 2021.

HOUSTON – Minute Maid Park will again serve as a coronavirus vaccine megasite Saturday, according to a tweet from the Houston Health Department.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only and all the slots are full at this time. People who have already made an appointment are being contacted so they are aware of the new location, health officials said.

Officials said they hope to be able to open new appointment slots for Saturday’s clinic, and information will be posted at houstonemergency.org/covid19. There was no indication of how many slots could become available.

More than 3,800 people were vaccinated when the city opened its first megasite at The Juice Box last weekend. About 1,000 appointment slots became available the day of the event and were filled in about a half-hour.

