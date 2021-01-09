Houston Health Department: No more appointments available at Minute Maid Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE - This Sept. 11, 2016 file photo shows a wide angle view of Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston. Major League Baseball has expanded its investigation into the Houston Astros after The Athletic website reported the team stole signs during home games in 2017 by using a camera positioned in center field. The report Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 quoted pitcher Mike Fiers, who played for the Astros that season, and three other unidentified people with the club. The Astros won the World Series that year two sources told The Athletic that Houston used the system into the playoffs while another source said it ended before the postseason. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon, file)

HOUSTON – UPDATE: The Houston Health Department’s Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Minute Maid Park is now fully booked after scheduling an additional 1,000 appointments.

“The new appointments filled in about 30 minutes,” the department tweeted. “We’ll post additional vaccination opportunities at http://HoustonEmergency.org/COVID19 as supply increases.”

Earlier this morning, the department offered approximately 1,000 additional appointments for its Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Minute Maid Park.

Between the previously-scheduled and additional appointments, the department plans to vaccinate some 3,500 people Saturday.

The new appointments were made available because of an additional 8,000 doses of vaccine delivered to the health department on Friday, according to the release.

The Houston Health Department announced Friday a partnership with the Astros Foundation to host Minute Maid Park as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday.

The vaccination site will be open to those who already have appointments scheduled at the health department’s Bayou City Event Center clinic, which will close for an unrelated weekend event.

People will be provided with information about the new location and instructions on what to do when they arrive. Those who do not have an appointment with the health department will be turned away, health officials said.

”The City of Houston is working around the clock to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the public based on available supply. Unfortunately, we are not in control of the vaccine supply and must schedule local vaccines based on vaccine delivery,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “We are grateful to the Astros Foundation for being a valued partner in the city’s COVID-19 response by providing facilities and resources for testing and vaccinations. Time and time again, Houston Astros leadership prove the organization’s commitment to our community.”

”The Astros remain committed to our community and are happy to partner with the City and its health department to ensure Houstonians in need are receiving the vaccine safely and efficiently,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “We look forward to helping Houston recover and are grateful to provide assistance as needed.”