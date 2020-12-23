5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 23

1. President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID relief bill, increase stimulus checks to $2,000

President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed.

Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. He called on lawmakers to increase direct payments for most Americans from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples

2. President signs bill into law naming U.S. Post Office in honor of fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

A fallen Harris County deputy who dedicated his life to serving the community is being honored with a U.S. Post Office being renamed after him.

President Donald Trump has now signed a bill into law naming a post office after Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

3. Update: Texas EquuSearch suspends search for missing Texas State student

Texas EquuSearch said Tuesday it is suspending its search for Jason Landry, a Texas State student from Missouri City.

The team has been searching for Landry over the last nine days since his disappearance.

Landry’s vehicle was found totaled and abandoned on a dirt road about 30 miles from campus. He was reportedly driving back home for Christmas break.

4. Harris County Public Health to receive first shipment of Moderna vaccine this week

This week, Harris County Public Health is expected to receive its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization on Friday.

According to Harris County Public Health, it is receiving 3,000 doses to vaccinate hospital workers and residents at long-term healthcare facilities, followed by first responders and essential workers.

The Moderna vaccine is a part of the shipment of vaccine for Harris County, following the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived last week.

5. Vaccination experience: Doctors share what it’s like after receiving first dose of vaccine

Shipments of Covid-19 vaccines continue to make their way to the Houston-area. One frontline worker in the Texas Medical Center is sharing her experience with the vaccine shot.

Dr. Linda Yancey, an infectious disease specialist with Memorial Hermann Hospital received Pfizer’s vaccine a week ago Tuesday.

“It was a lot like getting a flu shot,” Dr. Yancey said. “I woke up Wednesday morning. My arm was a little bit sore but that had faded away by the next morning.”

