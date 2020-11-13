Funeral arrangements for HPD Sgt. Rios announced

HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements for a Houston police sergeant who was killed earlier this week during a shootout along a freeway were announced Friday.

Sgt. Sean Rios, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, will be laid to rest after his funeral Wednesday. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

A visitation for Rios will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sagemont Church at 11300 South Sam Houston Parkway East.

Authorities said Rios was killed Monday during a shootout along the North Freeway while trying to intervene in an earlier exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on the freeway.

Robert Soliz has been charged with murder in connection with the case. He is being held in jail on a $700,000 bond.

A second man, described by police as “a person of extreme interest,” is being sought in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.