Police identify ‘person of extreme interest’ being sought in fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Rios

HOUSTON – Police on Tuesday identified a “person of extreme interest” who is being sought in connection with the shootout that killed a Houston police sergeant last week.

Houston police said detectives want to question 24-year-old Jason Vazquez in connection with the Nov. 9 death of Houston Police Department Sgt. Sean Rios along the North Freeway.

Investigators said Vazquez, who has not been charged in the shooting, was seen talking to 24-year-old Robert Soliz Jr., who has been charged with murder in connection with the case, after the shooting.

Vazquez was last seen driving a black Chevrolet pickup.

Police said they believe Rios was trying to intervene in an earlier exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on the freeway when he was killed.

Anyone with information about Vazquez’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.