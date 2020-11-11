WATCH LIVE: Attorney of man charged in death of HPD sergeant to speak

BELLVILLE, Texas – An attorney representing the man who has been charged in connection with the death of a Houston police sergeant along the North Freeway earlier this week is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday.

Paul Looney has scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference to discuss Robert Soliz’s arrest in connection with the slaying of Sgt. Sean Rios.

Investigators said they believe Rios was killed during a shootout after trying intervene in an exchange of gunfire between to vehicles on the freeway.

Soliz was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday and has been charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

A second man, who police described as a “person of extreme interest,” is being sought in connection with Rios' death.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Looney’s news conference in Bellville when it begins.