Man charged in connection with HPD sergeant’s death expected to appear in court

HOUSTON – The man arrested Tuesday in connection with the slaying of a Houston police sergeant killed during a shootout along the North Freeway is expected to be in Harris County Probable Cause Court Wednesday.

KPRC 2 will share any developments as Robert Soliz, 24, appears before a judge. The court appearance is expected to happen at 4 p.m.

Soliz has been charged with murder in connection with the death, Houston police said. Soliz was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop along Interstate 10 Katy Freeway.

Another person is being sought in connection with the death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios.

Acevedo released surveillance video and images of a second “person of extreme interest” in connection with the case on Tuesday. See the video and get more details on the case here.

