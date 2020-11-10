Homicides in Houston are highest in at least 6 years

HOUSTON – The number of homicides reported in Houston this year is the highest since 2015.

Data from the Houston Police Department showed the number of homicides reported in 2020 in the city is at 345. That number includes six homicides that happened Monday. The death of Houston police Sgt. Sean Rios is among them.

While there are still 51 days left in the year, data from HPD showed the number of homicides in Houston is 110 higher than the same time last year. The number is also higher than any year since at least 2015.

Joe Gamaldi, of the Houston Police Officers Union, said 2020′s number is approaching the most homicides in two decades – 377 were reported in 2005. He said we could approach 400 homicides by the end of the year.

“You’d have to go back to the 1980s to find numbers like that in Houston,” Gamaldi said.

Over the past six years, the lowest number of homicides reported in Houston was 269 in 2017.