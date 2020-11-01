The week ahead in Houston: Election Day, the Houston Open and more

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead.

Election Day is Tuesday.

Locations

Registered voters in Harris County can vote at any of the county’s polling locations. Visit Harris County Clerk’s interactive map or download Harris County’s full polling location list to find a voting center near you.

Times

Harris County polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Visit the Harris County Clerk’s website for more information.

The Houston SPCA will finally reopen its adoption center Monday after closing for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The adoption center will welcome potential adopters on Nov. 2 by appointment only. Houston SPCA says visitation appointments can be booked on Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 713-869-7722.

Harris County is providing $40 million in funding to help residents suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Households that are selected and approved will receive a one-time payment of $1,200 for emergency expenses, such as healthcare, rent, utilities, food, internet connectivity, transportation and childcare.

Catholic Charities, the organization administering the program on behalf of the county, will accept applications from Nov. 2-6.

Since the application process requires applicants to upload documents, all applications must be submitted online, but applicants who want help or who have questions can call 832-990-1318, Monday-Saturday, 9am-8pm, for help with the application process.

Households that have already received other COVID-19 related assistance from Harris County are ineligible for this financial assistance, according to a release.

For additional information, visit catholiccharitieshelp.org.

Held virtually this year, the Modern Architecture + Design Society’s tenth annual Houston Modern Home tour returns on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Usually self-guided and self-paced, this year’s iteration of the event is being conducted virtually due to COVID-19.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosts and project architects will discuss their home’s story and answer questions.

Tickets for the tours, which will remain available for viewing for after the event, can be purchased at www.houstonmodernhometour.com.

For the first time in 57 years, the Houston Open will return to Memorial Park Golf Course. Monday will mark the culmination of an 18-month, $34 million renovation effort in order to host an extremely elite field of golfers at this year’s tournament.

The 2020 Vivint Houston Open will be held Thursday Nov. 5 through Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Vivint Houston Open will feature a 132-player field, 500 FedEx Cup points, and $7 million purse for the winner.

The event will allow limited spectators.

All four rounds of the Vivint Houston Open will be televised on The Golf Channel, according to a release.

The new drive-thru lights experience dubbed The Light Park will open on Thursday, November 5 at 5:30 p.m., and will run through the end of the year, according to a release.

The one mile-long light show consists of over one million animated lights and includes a 700-foot LED tunnel, the world’s largest, The Light Park said in a release.

The park’s light show is synced and choreographed to holiday music.

A trip through this twinkling tunnel runs $35 per vehicle if tickets are purchased in advance.

For additional information about The Light Park, visit thelightpark.com.