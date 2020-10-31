Take a virtual walk through the city’s hippest houses on this year’s Houston Modern Home Tour

HOUSTON, Texas – Held virtually this year, the Modern Architecture + Design Society’s tenth annual Houston Modern Home tour returns on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Usually self-guided and self-paced, this year’s iteration of the event is being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the past few months we’ve been researching, planning, experimenting and discovering exactly what it would take to create an event that had all of the experience and interactivity of our live, in-person International Modern Home Tour Series,” tour organizers stated on the website.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, hosts and project architects will discuss their respectivehome’s story and answer questions.

Tickets for the tours, which will remain available for viewing for after the event, can be purchased at www.houstonmodernhometour.com.

