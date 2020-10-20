Houston Open to return to Memorial Park Golf Course this November

HOUSTON – Golf will be making a return to Memorial Park as the Vivint Houston Open is scheduled to take place Nov. 5-8.

This is the first time since 1963 that the Houston Open will take place at the Memorial Park Golf Course. According to a news release, this comes after the Astros Golf Foundation completed a $34 million renovation to Memorial Park Golf Course over a two-year period.

Giles Kibbe, president of Astros Golf Foundation said in a statement he is excited to see golf return to Memorial Park.

“We recognize this is a unique year and are appreciative of Vivint for their support in Houston in 2020 and their commitment to helping us serve our community through the game of golf," he said in a statement.

The Vivint Houston Open will feature a 132-player field, 500 FedEx Cup points, and $7 million purse for the winner.

All four rounds of the Vivint Houston Open will be televised on The Golf Channel, according to the news release.