5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 30

Here are things to know for Friday, Oct. 30:

1. Body of woman found in ditch had multiple stab wounds, Houston police say

Houston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in a drainage ditch in Houston, according to Houston police.

Investigators identified multiple stab wounds on the woman’s body, according to a release from the department.

Read more.

2. ExxonMobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as oil industry struggles, largely at management offices in Houston

Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce, and Chevron plans to cut a quarter of the employees at its recently-acquired Noble Energy as the pandemic saps demand for fuel.

Exxon said Thursday the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.

Read more.

3. Two ballots among stolen mail found in northwest Harris County dumpster

US Postal Inspectors are working to find the people responsible for dumping two bins of stolen mail in a townhome complex dumpster.

Among the stolen correspondence were two absentee ballots. One absentee ballot, bound for Baton Rouge, was open and showing a vote for President Donald Trump. A second ballot did not appear to be opened and was being sent to an address in California.

Read more.

4. Seven Lakes High School to temporarily halt in-person classes after 40+ COVID-19 cases on campus

Seven Lakes High School will be temporarily closed Friday after at least 43 students tested positive for COVID-19, according to Katy ISD. Students and staff will report back for in-person learning on Nov. 3.

The principal of Seven Lakes High School sent home a letter to parents which said in part:

“Thru contact tracing many positives be linked back to medium to large scale gatherings involving our students. These gatherings include off-campus weekend parties where social distancing and mask-wearing has not occurred.”

Read more.

5. Scary COVID-related illness for Houston teen. What doctors want your family to know

Kids all across Houston are back in class after months of virtual learning. And the good news is, so far, most local school districts are reporting COVID-19 positivity rates of less than one percent.

But doctors urge parents to stay on guard, especially for symptoms that might not seem to be COVID-related.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in