More than 70,000 lives lost: It’s been nearly 20 years since Texas had deathless day on its roads

HOUSTON – It’s been nearly 20 years since Texas has had a deathless day on its roads, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The last deathless day on Texas roads was Nov. 7, 2000.

For 20 years straight, there have been daily deaths reported on Texas roads. Officials said more than 70,000 people have died while driving on Texas roads over the past 20 years.

TxDOT officials are starting an initiative called End The Streak Tx. It’s aimed at ending daily deaths on Texas roads ahead of Nov. 7, 2020.

On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with the state transportation leaders, announced new plans to make the city’s roads safer.

The program is expected to cost $600 million, funded by the Texas Transportation Commission.

Turner said, in Houston alone, traveling on roads has resulted in more than 200 deaths and 1,000 serious injuries each year.

“That is tragic and we can prevent people from dying on our roadways,” he tweeted on Thursday. “No loss of life is acceptable. That’s why Houston joined the Vision Zero Network, an international movement for safe streets and our commitment to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on Houston streets by 2030.”

Turner said Vision Zero Houston is motivation to shift the way Houstonians view mobility and to change how city officials design roads and sidewalks, sending a message to value life over speed. He said the goal is to improve street safety.

Turner said later this month, the Vision Action Plan will be announced and will draw out input from multiple agencies and departments, such as the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, Metro Houston, Houston Public Works and more.