Neighbor charged after woman’s body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Felisha Washington has been charged with murder after the body of Ramona Jones, 51, was discovered on Oct. 28 near 4500 Idaho Street, according to police.
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body was found in a drainage ditch in Houston, according to Houston police.

The suspect, Felisha Washington, 26, has been charged with murder after the body of Ramona Jones, 51, was discovered around 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 28 near 4500 Idaho Street, according to police.

Investigators found multiple stab wounds on Jone’s body, police said.

Investigators later learned that Washington and Jones were next-door neighbors, police said. The two had a long-running dispute, which ended with Washington stabbing Jones, police said. 

Washington was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident.

