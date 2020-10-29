Neighbor charged after woman’s body found in ditch with multiple stab wounds, police say

Felisha Washington has been charged with murder after the body of Ramona Jones, 51, was discovered on Oct. 28 near 4500 Idaho Street, according to police.

The suspect, Felisha Washington, 26, has been charged with murder after the body of Ramona Jones, 51, was discovered around 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 28 near 4500 Idaho Street, according to police.

Investigators found multiple stab wounds on Jone’s body, police said.

Investigators later learned that Washington and Jones were next-door neighbors, police said. The two had a long-running dispute, which ended with Washington stabbing Jones, police said.

Washington was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident.