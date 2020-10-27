5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Oct. 27:

1. U.S. Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to Supreme Court, with Texans Cornyn and Cruz in favor

With the support of Texas' two senators, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday evening.

U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans, were early and robust backers of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett. She will fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. The confirmation process was one of the swiftest in recent memory, and Barrett’s ascension is expected to move the court in a more conservative direction.

2. New video shows man drinking behind wheel moments before crash that killed 3 people

The Harris County District Attorney has filed three charges of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault against Camilo Morejon, 47.

Those charges will be upgraded if the driver of the pickup truck does not survive.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare said a Facebook live video posted to Morejon’s account right before the crash of him being behind the wheel while drinking beer.

He said in Spanish that he drives better when he drinks.

3. Suspect accused of killing HPD Sgt. Preston booked in jail wearing sergeant’s handcuffs

The man charged with killing a Houston police sergeant was booked into jail -- wearing that sergeant’s own handcuffs.

The Houston Police Officer’s Union tweeted Monday afternoon that Manzano was booked into Harris County Jail while wearing Sgt. Harold Preston’s handcuffs.

It took nearly a week for the booking to take place because 51-year-old Elmer Manzano was in the hospital after he was shot in the abdomen during a gunfire exchange with Preston.

4. ‘Moving in the wrong direction’: Coronavirus positivity rate increases in Houston, mayor says

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner updated residents on the city’s positivity rate and coronavirus cases as of Monday.

On Oct. 13, Turner set a new goal for the city of Houston, hoping to lower the rate to 2.5% by mid-November. The new goal was set by Turner after the city reached its original 5% goal in early October.

On Monday, he said the city is “moving in the wrong direction” after seeing an increase in its positivity rate. Turner reports the city’s positivity rate is now 6.5%.

5. Residents say concrete plant causing pollution, health problems in north Harris County neighborhood

Residents in a north Harris County neighborhood are renewing their efforts to shut down a concrete batch plant they say is causing pollution and health problems.

“The owner before him, he only had about fi trucks, they started at 7 in the morning, they didn’t bother nobody they were clean and now that guy came over here and it multiplies times four,” said resident Erick Garcia, who lives directly across from the plant.

Last week, Garcia posted video to social media that appears to show large dust clouds at the plant.

Residents said they are worried about what is in the air.

