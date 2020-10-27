New video shows man drinking behind wheel moments before crash that killed three people

HOUSTON – The Harris County District Attorney has filed three charges of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault against Camilo Morejon, 47.

Those charges will be upgraded if the driver of the pickup truck does not survive.

READ: Drunk driving suspected in crash that left 3 dead, 2 injured in northwest Houston

Prosecutors said Morejon was behind the wheel Sunday morning when he crashed his silver Honda into a black pickup truck. Prosecutors said three passengers in his car were killed, including his girlfriend. The driver of the black pickup truck was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare said a Facebook live video posted to Morejon’s account right before the crash of him being behind the wheel while drinking beer.

He said in Spanish that he drives better when he drinks.

The video time-stamped at 7:47 a.m. and the time of the crash around 7:53 a.m.

“It’s very rare that we see actions of the defendant that close in time to a horrific crash like that but it’s what happens it’s what goes on moments before lives are lost,” Teare said.

The fatal crash was caught on camera. Surveillance video shows the silver Honda speeding by before hitting the black pickup.

“We’ve had four crashes in 24 hours that will contribute to seven deaths possibly, all of which are going to be charged,” Teare said.

Investigators are also looking at several after-hours bars nearby that may have served Morejon alcohol and if they somehow played a role in the deadly crash.

“We believe there are probably thee or four bars that are around the area we believe they were and we are in the process today of going to those locations determining which ones were contributing factors to this crash,” Teare said.

The driver of the pickup truck is still fighting for his life. We are still working to confirm the victims' identities. Morejon is in serious condition.

If convicted of those charges he faces 80 years behind bars.