HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will update residents on the city’s positivity rate and coronavirus cases as of Monday.

On Oct. 13, Turner set a new goal for the city of Houston, hoping to lower the rate to 2.5% by mid-November. The new goal was set by Turner after the city reached its original 5% goal in early October.

