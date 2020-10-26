Charges read in court overnight for man accused of killing HPD sergeant last week

HOUSTON – Charges read in court overnight for man accused of shooting two HPD officers last week.

The suspect, 51-year-old Elmer Manzano, didn’t appear in court overnight because he was still in the hospital. Court documents revealed that Manzano claims he fired at officers after they shot at him.

Manzano is accused of shooting and killed HOD Gt. Herold Preston and injuring officer Courtney Waller as they responded to a domestic disturbance call at Holly Hall Road. According to documents read during the court hearing overnight, Manzano claims he fired 10 shots when came out of the families apartment. He was also later interviewed at the hospital and told investigators, ‘He stated that he knew the police officers were out there and when he answered the door he claimed the police officers shot at him so he fired back at them.’

Manzano also had two previous convictions for assaulting a family member out of Dallas County.

Manzano has no bond for capital murder and aggravated assault charges. A $500,000 bond was issued for an attempted capital murder charge.