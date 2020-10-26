Ask 2 Live: How to safely celebrate Halloween in 2020

HOUSTON – This Halloween, “wearing a mask” will have a different meaning.

While many children are looking forward to dressing up as their favorite superhero or character, there are a few safety measures to think about this year when it comes to celebrating the holiday.

Whether you’re planning to skip the holiday or celebrate the night while social-distancing, there are many options to choose from and how to do it safely.

Join us on Tuesday, October 27 for our next Ask 2 Live event. KPRC 2 Anchor Kris Gutierrez and Health Reporter Haley Hernandez will moderate a discussion with local experts from across the Houston Greater Area.

Parents and loved ones will have the chance to ask the experts on how to celebrate this holiday safely and during a pandemic.

KPRC will be joined by experts from the Houston Health Department, Crime Stoppers of Houston and Sugar Land Sara.

Parents must register below to participate in Tuesday’s event.

Meet our Panel