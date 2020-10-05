Ask 2 Live: Can’t afford health care? Join our exclusive conversation with local experts on finding affordable coverage in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston is home to the largest medical complex in the world, with more than 100,000 healthcare workers, but it’s still a struggle for many to find affordable health care options because they don’t have insurance.

If you or a loved one are struggling to pay for health care or do not know where to search, this conversation is for you.

On Thursday, October 8, KPRC 2 Consumer Investigator Bill Spencer will host a virtual Zoom conversation with a panel of experts to help you find affordable health care.

KPRC 2 will be joined by family nurse practitioner Melissa Herpel with Express Family CIinic and hospital consultant Shawn Fry.

You will have the opportunity to ask our experts questions ahead of time and during the live Zoom conversation.