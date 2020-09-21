Ask2Live: Facing eviction? Get answers from local experts in our exclusive Zoom conversation

HOUSTON – As the economic crisis due to COVID-19 continues, more and more Houstonians are struggling to pay their bills, put food on their tables, and keep a roof over their heads.

Evictions are soaring. And to make matters worse, a new CDC moratorium is more confusing than helpful. But KPRC Channel 2 is here to help.

Join us Thursday night at 7 p.m. for a Zoom disucssion focusing on evictions.

Watch: Raising ‘good digital citizens’ and more from our Zoom conversation on cyberbullying

Our panel of experts will answer your questions and give you the tools to help you prepare to fight back.

You can register below and submit your questions in advance.

Meet Our Panelist