Ask2Live: Join our exclusive conversation with local experts on cyberbullying

HOUSTON – As the school year is back in session, more families have turned to online learning due to the pandemic. While online learning has been a new challenge for many families, students are now facing another challenge - cyberbullying.

If you are a parent, family member or loved one dealing with cyberbullying or are unaware of the signs of cyberbullying, this discussion is for you.

On Thursday evening, join our education team member Keith Garvin and reporter Rose-Ann Aragon as they moderate a discussion with experts working to protect families from cyberbullying.

You will get a chance to get all your questions answered and bring up any concerns you may have.

We will be joined by experts and leaders from the Crime Stoppers of Houston, Center for School Behavioral Health at Mental Health America and David’s Legacy Foundation.

This Zoom event will be live from 7 to 8 p.m. You can register here and submit your questions in advance.

Meet Our Panelists: