10 family-friendly Halloween events happening in the Houston area

Check out these fun Halloween-themed events happening in and around the Houston area this month.
Boo on the Boardwalk
The Kemah Boardwalk’s annual Halloween event is happening every weekend in October and offers family-friendly activities including spooky crafts, a balloon artist, trick or treating, a magic show, creepy creatures and live music.
When: Through Oct. 31
Where: Kemah Boardwalk
Price: Varies
Zoo Boo
The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to celebrate fall festivities during its month-long Zoo Boo event. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Zoo Boo will not include a pumpkin patch or candy giveaways this year.
When: Through Nov. 1
Where: The Houston Zoo
Price: All Zoo Boo activities are included in general admission and are free for Zoo members.
Movies Under the Moon: Halloween Edition
Bring your chairs and sit back and enjoy the popular Halloween film Hocus Pocus under the stars.
When: Oct. 15
Where: Kings Harbor
Price: Free
Science Spooktacular
The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will hold a week-long event for children and families October 19-24. The event, dubbed “Science Spooktacular,” will offer a mix of in-person and virtual events and activities.
When: Oct. 19-24
Where: Virtual events, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
Price: $10
Live From Jones Hall: Ghosts, Ghouls & Goblins
On Halloween, get festive fast with this morning live stream. Don your costume and gather the whole family for a morning of haunted musical fun as the Houston Symphony celebrates Halloween with music from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.
When: Oct. 31
Where: Virtual event
Price: $20
Live From Jones Hall: Haunted Halloween Pops
The Houston Symphony presents a Halloween-themed concert packed with spooky throwbacks, including classics like In the Hall of the Mountain King and more contemporary tracks from Psycho, Harry Potter, and more.
When: Oct. 30 - Nov. 1
Where: Virtual event
Price: $20
Trick-or-Treat at the 1838 Menard House
Trick-or-treat at Galveston’s oldest residence on Halloween. The house will not be open for tours. Rather, Galveston Historical Foundation staff and volunteers will be on-site, handing out pre-packaged treats on the porch.
When: Oct. 31
Where: 1838 Menard House
Price: Free
Fall Fun Day at George Ranch Historical Park
From turnips to pumpkins, learn about the history of the Jack-o-lantern and other myths and lore related to Halloween traditions. Explore the historic buildings at George Ranch Historical Park to learn about mourning practices throughout the centuries. Enjoy hands-on activities, crafts and trick or treating along the way.
When: Oct. 31
Where: George Ranch Historical Park
Price: Fall fun day activities are included with general admission.
Halloween Town 2020
Halloween Town 2020 offers everything you need for a family-fun Halloween: candy, a costume parade for kids, oversized games, balloon artists, face painting, concession food and more.
When: Oct. 31
Where: Constellation Field
Price: $5 Kids, $7 Adults; Costume Contest: $3 per Participant (pre-reg.), $5 Onsite
Deer Park Pumpkin Town Drive-thru
Participate in a car decorating contest and trick-or-treat from the comfort of your car at this family-friendly Halloween event. You can even bring your canine companion along!
When: Oct. 31
Where: Jimmy Burke Activity Center
Price: Free
Searching for more fun fall things to do around Houston? Go to our Halloween page or check out our Halloween and fall family fun guide.