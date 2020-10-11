10 family-friendly Halloween events happening in the Houston area

Check out these fun Halloween-themed events happening in and around the Houston area this month.

The Kemah Boardwalk’s annual Halloween event is happening every weekend in October and offers family-friendly activities including spooky crafts, a balloon artist, trick or treating, a magic show, creepy creatures and live music.

When: Through Oct. 31

Where: Kemah Boardwalk

Price: Varies

The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to celebrate fall festivities during its month-long Zoo Boo event. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Zoo Boo will not include a pumpkin patch or candy giveaways this year.

When: Through Nov. 1

Where: The Houston Zoo

Price: All Zoo Boo activities are included in general admission and are free for Zoo members.

Bring your chairs and sit back and enjoy the popular Halloween film Hocus Pocus under the stars.

When: Oct. 15

Where: Kings Harbor

Price: Free

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center will hold a week-long event for children and families October 19-24. The event, dubbed “Science Spooktacular,” will offer a mix of in-person and virtual events and activities.

When: Oct. 19-24

Where: Virtual events, Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Price: $10

On Halloween, get festive fast with this morning live stream. Don your costume and gather the whole family for a morning of haunted musical fun as the Houston Symphony celebrates Halloween with music from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more.

When: Oct. 31

Where: Virtual event

Price: $20

The Houston Symphony presents a Halloween-themed concert packed with spooky throwbacks, including classics like In the Hall of the Mountain King and more contemporary tracks from Psycho, Harry Potter, and more.

When: Oct. 30 - Nov. 1

Where: Virtual event

Price: $20

Trick-or-treat at Galveston’s oldest residence on Halloween. The house will not be open for tours. Rather, Galveston Historical Foundation staff and volunteers will be on-site, handing out pre-packaged treats on the porch.

When: Oct. 31

Where: 1838 Menard House

Price: Free

From turnips to pumpkins, learn about the history of the Jack-o-lantern and other myths and lore related to Halloween traditions. Explore the historic buildings at George Ranch Historical Park to learn about mourning practices throughout the centuries. Enjoy hands-on activities, crafts and trick or treating along the way.

When: Oct. 31

Where: George Ranch Historical Park

Price: Fall fun day activities are included with general admission.

Halloween Town 2020 offers everything you need for a family-fun Halloween: candy, a costume parade for kids, oversized games, balloon artists, face painting, concession food and more.

When: Oct. 31

Where: Constellation Field

Price: $5 Kids, $7 Adults; Costume Contest: $3 per Participant (pre-reg.), $5 Onsite

Participate in a car decorating contest and trick-or-treat from the comfort of your car at this family-friendly Halloween event. You can even bring your canine companion along!

When: Oct. 31

Where: Jimmy Burke Activity Center

Price: Free

Searching for more fun fall things to do around Houston? Go to our Halloween page or check out our Halloween and fall family fun guide.