All of the family-friendly virtual Halloween Grosstopia activities at Children’s Museum Houston

HOUSTON – Every year the Children’s Museum of Houston transforms into a spooktacular paradise, but this year you can celebrate Halloween Grosstopia virtually from wherever you are.

There’s still tons of slimy science experiments for your mini mad scientist to try, spooky songs, creepy concoctions, and lots more family-friendly virtual activities this month through October 31st.

They have multiple programs to connect you with their educators through videos on their Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website.

Watch as Lauren Kelly join’s the Museum’s Mad Scientist, Mr. O, to “summon” up some ghost bubbles in a fun experiment!