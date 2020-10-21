Funeral services set for fallen HFD arson investigator, Lemuel Bruce, at Lakewood Church

HOUSTON – The memorial service for a Houston Fire Department arson investigator, Lemuel Bruce, is scheduled for Thursday at Lakewood Church.

On Friday, Bruce was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect while investigating a string of arsons in northwest Houston.

The processional march will begin at 10 a.m. while the service will start at 11 a.m.

The service will include remarks from members of the Houston Fire Department, Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and Lakewood Church. Plus, special honor presentations from the Houston Fire Department Honor Guard, United States Marine Corps and the Houston Police Department.

Road closures

Drivers can expect road closures around Lakewood Church:

Norfolk Street (7 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Northbound Timmons Lane (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Southbound Edloe Street, between Richmond Avenue and Highway 59 (9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

Eastbound Richmond Avenue between Timmons Lane and Edloe Street (9:45-10:30)

Southbound Timmons Lane traffic will be allowed access to Houston City Club Drive, except from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., during the processional march

All roads are expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

Designated parking for HFD, HPD and visitors can be accessed from Highway 59 southbound feeder between Buffalo Speedway and Edloe Street.

Masks are required for the march and the memorial service.