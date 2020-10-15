5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Oct. 15

Here are things to know for Thursday, Oct. 15:

1. Harris County beat entire state of Georgia on first day of early voting, Hidalgo says

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with social media star “Curbside Larry” urged residents Wednesday to continue to vote early and take advantage of a wide variety of voting options.

Hidalgo said Harris County alone beat the entire state of Georgia during the first day of early voting. She said more than 128,000 votes were recorded Tuesday, shattering the records for 2016 and the most early voting the county has ever seen on a single day. She said more than 50,000 early voters had been recorded by noon.

Read more.

2. Astros cheating scandal takes center stage at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett hearing

The Houston Astros cheating scandal took center stage Wednesday at the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, used the Astros as part of his questioning with Barrett, likening her work with an umpire’s.

Read more.

3. White woman charged in racist NYC run-in made a 2nd 911 call

Amy Cooper, the white woman charged with filing a false police report for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park in May, made a second, previously unreported call in which she falsely claimed the man had “tried to assault her,” a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon described the second call as Cooper was being arraigned by video in a case that had garnered worldwide attention but was put on hold for months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper did not enter a plea to the misdemeanor charge.

Read more.

4. Spring family creates awareness for SIDS with random acts of kindness

According to the March of Dimes, there are about 3,500 cases of SIDS among babies in the U.S. every year.

October is SIDS and safe sleep awareness month.

While some families never really know why this tragedy happens, there are some suggestions on ways to reduce the risk. Aaron and Breana Chaplin want you to know every one of them.

The family has taken their grief and used it for a chance to educate others while also spreading kindness.

Read more.

5. Balloon release held for George Floyd’s birthday in Houston

A special tribute to George Floyd was held Wednesday, on what would have been his 47th birthday.

Family and friends held a balloon release in his memory at the Scott Food Mart on Winbern and Tierwester streets, where a mural was made honoring him.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in